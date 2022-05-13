Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Laureate Education by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAUR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.