9,393 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

