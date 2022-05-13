AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 45,787 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.51 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

