AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 101,601 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,601 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,896,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $987.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.