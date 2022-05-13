7,003 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.20 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $165.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

