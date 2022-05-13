AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,719 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 594,209 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.