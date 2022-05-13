AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,683 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

BEPC stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

