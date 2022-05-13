9,393 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.46. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.