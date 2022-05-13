AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,398,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $329.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.