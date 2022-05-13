AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.10 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $170.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

