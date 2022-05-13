AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $170.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

