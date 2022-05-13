AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.20 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

