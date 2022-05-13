AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 300.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Delek US worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $9,051,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 452,852 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,927 shares of company stock worth $3,416,541. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

