AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

