37,683 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $34.24 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

