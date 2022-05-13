The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $141.79 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

