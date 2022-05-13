AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $141.79 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

