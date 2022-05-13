AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.