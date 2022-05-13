AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,468 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Glaukos by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

GKOS stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

