Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

