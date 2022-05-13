AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,647 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

