20,817 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

EVBG opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.