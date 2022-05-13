Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Logitech International Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.