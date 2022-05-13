Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

