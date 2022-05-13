Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,363 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

