UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

