Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.50 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $100,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

