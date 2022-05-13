Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Heritage Financial worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

