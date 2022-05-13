Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,562 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChampionX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.21 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

