Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Bruker by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of BRKR opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

