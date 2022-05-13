UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 629 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

