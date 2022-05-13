Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 293,623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.93% of NOV worth $102,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NOV by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

