Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,230 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $167,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

