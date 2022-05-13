Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $62,986.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $501,788. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

