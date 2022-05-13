UMB Bank N A MO Takes $84,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.