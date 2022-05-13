Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $100.95 Million Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $100,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $32,068.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $501,788. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

