Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of California Resources by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

