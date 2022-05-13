Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

