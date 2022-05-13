Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,162,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

