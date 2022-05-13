Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.11% of EnerSys worth $103,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.