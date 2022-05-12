UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 531 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,126 shares of company stock worth $30,102,104. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.18. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

