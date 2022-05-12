AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,896 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

