Neena M. Patil Sells 296 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

