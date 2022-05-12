Neena M. Patil Sells 296 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
