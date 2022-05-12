Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.29, but opened at $56.48. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1,340 shares.
The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
