LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down to $13.90

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $13.39. LendingClub shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 22,407 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.
In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 43.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 99,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.