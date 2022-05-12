LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down to $13.90

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.90, but opened at $13.39. LendingClub shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 22,407 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $472,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 43.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 99,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.