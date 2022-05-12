Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $61.25 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,125,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

