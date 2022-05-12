AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,257 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $222.31 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.54 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average of $325.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

