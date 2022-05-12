First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 814.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $141.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

