First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.