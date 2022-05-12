Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SR opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.